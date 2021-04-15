Indiana Cases

Posey County hosting vaccine clinic, no appointment required

POSEY CO., Ind (WEHT) The Posey County Health Department is hosting two COVID-19 vaccination clinics that do not require an appointment.

The first will be this Saturday, April 17 at Marrs Elementary. It will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. They will be administering the Moderna vaccine. The second dose of the shot will be on May 15, also at Marrs Elementary from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The vaccine will be given to those 18 and older. You are asked to bring your ID and proof of insurance.

