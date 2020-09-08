Posey County Jail adds ionizers to combat COVID-19

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — The Posey County Jail has not reported any positive cases of COVID-19 and Sheriff Tom Latham intends on keeping it that way.

The jail is installing 17 ionizers, which are intended to kill the coronavirus in the air.

Latham says he is hopeful that the ionizers will also help to eliminate the flu virus as well.

“We are creating a better and more safe breathable atmosphere for not only inmates, but the staff as well,” Latham said.

The 17 ionizers will cost $25,000 and were solely funded through the money the jail receives from housing inmates from other jails.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 8, 2020)