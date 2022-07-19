POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Drought conditions continue across the Tri-State, but recent rainfall has allowed one local county to lift its burn ban. Posey County Emergency Management confirms its burn ban has been lifted.
Burn bans still in effect are Vanderburgh, Warrick, Spencer and Perry counties.
There are two other burn bans in effect in Northwest Indiana.
POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Drought conditions continue across the Tri-State, but recent rainfall has allowed one local county to lift its burn ban. Posey County Emergency Management confirms its burn ban has been lifted.