Posey County man arrested on child molesting charges

POSEY CO., Ind (WEHT) The Posey County Sheriff’s Office says a lifetime sex offender has been arrested again on child molesting charges. The most recent incident was reported back in July.

The sheriff’s office says the 12-year-old victim told investigators at Holly’s House that Delbert McKinney, 67, touched her in a sexual manner while she was at a family friend’s house. McKinney is currently on parole for pleading guilty to one count of child molesting in August 2018.

McKinney has been arrested on child molesting and failure of a sex offender to possess identification charges. He is being held in the Posey County Jail without bond.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 18, 2020)

