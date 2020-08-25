POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- Posey County Democratic Chair Ed Adams and Republican Chair Greg Newman issued a statement asking people not to steal or damage political signs, a violation under Indiana law.
This comes after Adams posted pictures of someone destroying a Joe Biden sign on his property. Adams says several other signs were stolen as well.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 24, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Posey County political leaders issue statement against stealing, damaging signs
- Tri-Staters following Republican National Convention
- RNC night one: GOP kicks off scaled-down convention to push 4 more years of Trump, Pence
- Henderson project launched to help people with utility bills
- Tracking the Tropics: Marco makes landfall; Laura forecast to hit Louisiana as Category 2