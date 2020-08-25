Posey County political leaders issue statement against stealing, damaging signs

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- Posey County Democratic Chair Ed Adams and Republican Chair Greg Newman issued a statement asking people not to steal or damage political signs, a violation under Indiana law.

This comes after Adams posted pictures of someone destroying a Joe Biden sign on his property. Adams says several other signs were stolen as well.

