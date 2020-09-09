Posey County reports first COVID-19 death

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Posey County Health Department reported the first COVID-19 death in the county Wednesday.

The news comes as the county reported six new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing their total to 242 known cases since the pandemic began. While no other information will be publicly released, the health department says the virus is widespread throughout Indiana and the Tri-State and the potential for being exposed is high.

On Monday, Posey County Health Officer Dr. Kyle Rapp announced he tested positive for the virus and a North Posey High School student tested positive over the holiday weekend, according to the Metropolitan School District of North Posey.

