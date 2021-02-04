Posey County school district changes guidelines to match Gov. Holcomb’s

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – One Tri-State school is already mapping out quarantine guidelines to match Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s new restrictions. The Metropolitan School District of Posey County said it is working with the county health department to follow quarantine guidelines. State health officials suggest students should be in quarantine for about 10 days. School officials said these new restrictions will help ease tension on parents.

“Really, I think parents want their kid to be in school and participating and those extracurricular activities. They understand that kids need that. But at the same time they understand we need to protect the health and safety of our staff,” said Michael Galvin, interim associate superintendent.

Administrators say this does not impact anyone placed under quarantine before Wednesday. Those students will need to follow 14-day quarantine.

