North Posey High School going virtual until February

POSEY CO, Ind (WEHT) After several students and teachers tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 100 students in quarantine, North Posey High School is going virtual Wednesday. Virtual instruction will continue through Jan. 29, with students returning to in-person learning Feb. 1.

Administrators say although actual COVID numbers are low, they feel there are too many students in quarantine to continue in-person learning. They say many of those in quarantine are the result of student involvement in athletics.

January 19, 2021

