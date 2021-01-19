North Posey High School going virtual until February

POSEY CO, Ind (WEHT) After several students and teachers tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 100 students in quarantine, North Posey High School is going virtual Wednesday. Virtual instruction will continue through Jan. 29, with students returning to in-person learning Feb. 1.

Administrators say although actual COVID numbers are low, they feel there are too many students in quarantine to continue in-person learning. They say many of those in quarantine are the result of student involvement in athletics.

(This story was originally published on January 19, 2021)