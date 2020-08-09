Posey County Sheriff cancels National Night Out

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham announced the 2020 Posey County Night Out has been canceled

Latham says the decision was made out concern for “everyone’s health and safety” but adds that he hopes next year’s event will be bigger, better, and safely attended. The Evansville Police Department made the decision to cancel the Vanderburgh County National Night Out event in July.

(This story was originally published on July 14, 2020)

