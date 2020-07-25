Posey County Sheriff clarifies mask mandate statement

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham posted a statement to Facebook clarifying an email he sent instructing deputies and staff not to enforce Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s mask mandate.

Sheriff Latham says he did not mean to bring any discredit or disrespect to Gov. Holcomb and adds he believes Gov. Holcomb has the public’s best interest in mind. Sheriff Latham also noted that the email has no reflection on whether people should or should not wear a mask.

Gov. Holcomb signed the mask mandate Friday despite Indiana attorney general Curtis Hill saying the governor doesn’t have the authority to issue such a mask mandate. The official mandate does not include criminal penalties and leaves enforcement up to local health departments.

(This story was originally published on July 25, 2020)

