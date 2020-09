POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Posey County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Tuesday, saying it’s aware of political campaign signs being stolen or damaged.

The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind people it is a crime to take someone’s sign, and offenders could face penalties of up to 1 year in jail and a $5,000 fine.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 15, 2020)