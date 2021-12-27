Posey County shooting suspect Paul Wiltshire dies at hospital

INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana State Police have confirmed that Paul Wiltshire, 70, died at a hospital on Monday.

Wiltshire was transported by ambulance to the hospital from the Warrick County Jail on December 17. The Posey County Sheriff’s Office took over custody of Wiltshire while he was being treated at the hospital.

According to the Warrick County Coroner, the preliminary cause of Wiltshire’s death is natural causes due to COVID. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Wiltshire was charged with attempted murder after police say he shot Deputy Bryan Hicks during a welfare check at his home in September. Byran Hicks was shot in the head, but has since made some progress in his rehabilitation.