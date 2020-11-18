Posey County tables proposed wind turbine ordinance

POSEY CO, Ind (WEHT) Posey County commissioners decided Tuesday to table the proposed wind turbine ordinance amendment. This ordinance would regulate how close wind mills could be built near the Doppler Radar.

Posey County already passed an ordinance requiring turbines to be at a distance of at least two and a half times the height of the turbine away from homes.

In September, RWE pulled the plug on its idea to put wind farms in Posey and Gibson Counties. The company cited recent restrictions made the effort no longer worthwhile.

The vote at Tuesday’s commission meeting was delayed because not all commissioners were at the meeting.

(This story was originally published on November 17, 2020)

