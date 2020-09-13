Posey County woman runs virtual Boston Marathon after beating cancer

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- During a year like no other due to the pandemic, many events are turning virtual. Including the 124th Boston Marathon.

Running down back roads of Posey County, Jessica Zirkelbach inches towards her finish line. Along the way receiving encouraging cheers from her friends and family and picking up running partners.

“She did these miles herself. She’s got grit and that determination that she’s going to run this and finish this and train and be ready,” Michelle Lenahan says.

The running journey Jessica’s had wasn’t like many before her.

“So a year ago I think last weekend, I qualified for the real Boston marathon,” Zirkelbach explains. “And I was super excited and then the next day I found out that I had cancer. And so I spent the last year doing chemo and surgery and radiation.”

But none of that stopped her from running the marathon. The same race her father once ran, “he, before I was born, he ran marathons. Boston, New York all of the big ones. So it was just something in the back of my head but I said I would never do. Because who wants to run 26.2 miles right?“

Jessica pushed through her diagnosis and trained. Not only for herself but for two little ones who she knew would be watching.

“I didn’t want them to see me laying around feeling horrible, scaring them, or feeling sorry for myself,” Zirkelbach says.

One of her running partners, Michelle Lenahan, says she’s amazed by the woman running beside her, “not everybody can go out there and run 26.2 miles healthy so let alone what she’s been through in this last year and again it’s an amazing accomplishment and I’m so proud of her.”

As for her late father, Jessica believes he was watching on race day, “I felt like I was talking to him at one point in time when I didn’t feel good and I wasn’t sure if I was going to tip over. But yeah, I’m sure somewhere up there that he’s looking down on me smiling and proud of me.”

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 13, 2020)