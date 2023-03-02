HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Posey County woman was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple drug-related charges and neglect of a dependent.

According to court documents, Megan L. Witt, 37, admitted to conspiring to manufacture methamphetamine at her home on St. Phillips Road between January and May of 2021. On May 5, 2021, the Posey County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Witt’s home and reportedly found multiple items associated with the manufacture of methamphetamine, as well as methamphetamine and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

During the investigation, police learned that Witt’s two minor children resided at the home with her. According to a release from the Posey County Prosecutor’s Office, Witt admitted to officers that her children were present inside the home when she used methamphetamine.

Witt was sentenced to six years on February 22 after pleading guilty to the following charges: