HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A convicted Posey County meth dealer has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana, Gabriel Isaac Appel, 28, of Cynthiana, Indiana pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Court document state Appel trafficked methamphetamine in the southwest Indiana area from November 2019 through 2020. On October 20, 2020, Appel orchestrated the shipment of over 1.4 pounds of crystal methamphetamine from California to his parents’ house in Cynthiana.

Law enforcement intercepted the shipment before delivering the package to the home. Appel’s mother received the package and informed officers she was getting it for her son, who sent him text messages inquiring about the delivery. Appel also tracked the status of the package using his cell phone.

Investigation revealed Appel had shipped multiple packages containing methamphetamine to the same residence over the past year.

United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zachary A. Myers and Michael Gannon, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the DEA’s Indianapolis Field Office made the announcement.

“Drug traffickers like this defendant seek to make easy money by bring poisons from across the country to harm all of our communities, including smaller towns right here in southwest Indiana,” said Myers. “Methamphetamine and other deadly drugs have devastating impacts on the lives of families in every community. I am grateful for the work of the Drug Enforcement Administration and our federal prosecutor to disrupt this drug trafficker and hold him accountable.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case, and the sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge, Richard L. Young. Young also ordered Appel be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for five years following his release from federal prison.

Myers thanked Assistant United States Attorney Lauren M. Wheatley, who prosecuted the case.