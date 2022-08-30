MT. VERNON, Ind (WEHT) — On Tuesday, the Posey County prosecutor released the probable cause affidavit for a Mt. Vernon woman accused of shooting her husband.

According to the affidavit, Melissa Wade, 48, called 911 on August 26 to say her husband had been shot in the chest and she accidentally shot herself in the leg. Wade initially said she didn’t know who shot her husband, but authorities say Wade later admitted in an interview to shooting her husband during an argument.

The affidavit states that a juvenile relative in the house escaped through a bedroom window after seeing Herbert Wade lying in a pool of blood. The relative told officers he ran to a nearby motel where he asked adults to call police.

Police say her husband was conscious when they arrived. Melissa Wade was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon.

You can read the full affidavit in the window below.