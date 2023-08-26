HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Everyone is battling the ongoing heat and one resident decided to help a local fire department by donating water and Gatorade.

The Black Township Fire & Rescue department received the donation from Mike Blackburn in the amount of 25 cases of water and Gatorade.

The department took to Facebook to express their gratitude.

“What an awesome community we live in,” the post states. “We are forever grateful for local people going out of their way spending time and money on our volunteers.”

Black Township Fire & Rescue is located in Posey County.