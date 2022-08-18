MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham says emergency agencies responded to a school bus crash that left several people injured just outside of Mt. Vernon Thursday afternoon.

Authorities believe the Mt. Vernon Metropolitan School District bus was on SR62 and Sauerkraut Lane when the school bus driver might have failed to yield the right of way to a car traveling east on SR62.

Officials say the bus driver, a student and the driver of the car were taken to a hospital for what deputies believe are minor injuries.

According to the Posey County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the car, Benajah Gahagan, was driving on a suspended license. As a result, Gahagan will face criminal charges for Driving While Suspended with a prior conviction.



“I’m thankful for the two citizens who stopped and helped remove the children from the bus, after the collision,” said Sheriff Latham. “This is a prime example as to the great humanity within our area!”

The sheriff’s office says several first-responder agencies were dispatched to the area for the crash.