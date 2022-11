POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — We have received reports that a police cruiser in Posey County has been stolen.

Dispatch confirms with us that this did happen Sunday, but are unable to provide us with any more information at this time.

We will monitor the situation and update as more information is released.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you up-to-date online and on-air with more information.

UP NEXT: Daviess deputies seek help in wanted person case