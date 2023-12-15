HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested in Posey County after police say he tried to break into a storage unit.

The Mount Vernon Police Department state officers were dispatched Thursday evening at 5:51 p.m. to the 1700 block of West 4th Street for a male allegedly trying to break into a storage unit.

Arriving officers say Brad Zins, 35, was in a dark colored pickup truck in front of the units. Zins said the unit was leased by him. Officers reportedly checked the registration plate on the truck, and it was registered to a BMW. Officers also allegedly discovered a fake license plate sitting in front of the actual plate for the vehicle.

When officers checked the truck, police say they found several broken locks, masks, multiple tools, appliances, jackets and an engine lift hoist. Police also allegedly found methamphetamine, loaded syringes and baggies, an alleged stolen wallet. Zins license was also suspended.

The owner of the storage unit was able to identify some of the stolen items, according to police.

Zins allegedly admitted he drives around Evansville and tries to find unsecured storage units.

Zins was booked into the Posey County Jail on the following charges: