HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man was sentenced to time in prison after being convicted of drug and gun charges in Posey County.

In the afternoon of July 18, Joshua Matthew Lovell, 42, was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon and Possession of Methamphetamine.

Lovell allegedly admitted to possessing a firearm and less than five grams of methamphetamine in Posey County on February 27, 2023.

Lovell is a “serious violent felon” under Indiana law due to a prior conviction of battery resulting in serious bodily injury. Indiana law prohibits SVFs from possessing firearms.

Police records show law enforcement officers with the Posey County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area of Water Tank Road and St. Wendel Cynthiana Road for a single vehicle traffic accident in the late morning hours of February 27, 2023. When deputies arrived, they found a truck in a ditch and identified Lovell as the driver and sole occupant.

Deputies suspected Lovell of operating the vehicle while impaired by a controlled substance. During an investigation, deputies located illegal narcotics and multiple handguns in the ditch and in a drainpipe near the truck. Authorities say Lovell initially admitted responsibility for the drugs but not the firearms.

“For reasons that are clear now, Mr. Lovell himself did not call 911 after crashing the truck. Thanks to the good Samaritan that called Posey County Dispatch, as well as the thorough investigation, a serious violent criminal will now be serving prison time. Fortunately, we were able to achieve this result without anyone being harmed during this accident or with the firearms that were ultimately seized and will be destroyed by law enforcement,” Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers said.

Lovell will be transported to the Indiana Department of Correction to serve his sentence.