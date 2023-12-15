HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say the public is invited to cut certain downed trees at Harmonie State Park for firewood.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) says trees eligible for firewood have fallen as a result of natural causes or have been dropped by property staff. They are along roadsides or in public areas such as campsites and picnic areas.

IDNR says permit sales begin January 1 and end February 29. The cost of one pickup-truck load is $10. All proceeds will be used for resource management and restoration efforts, including replacement of trees in campgrounds and other public areas.

Officials say a firewood permit must be obtained for each load at the park office between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Permits are not available on observed state holidays.

A media release says wood may be cut and removed between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. daily. Firewood cut at Harmonie State Park is for personal use only and cannot be sold.