MT.VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – An old Mt. Vernon building is about to get a new occupant.

E-REP officials say a Mt. Vernon CountryMark has revealed its plans to buy and revitalize the former K-Mart building on Highway 62. Officials say renovations are already underway on the CountryMark Innovation Center, a state-of-the-art facility that incorporates natural light, collaborative workspace and proper acoustics.

“CountryMark has given us the unique opportunity to share a peak behind the curtain of Economic Development to the community that we serve. We are proud of the partnership that E-REP and CountryMark have and look forward to sharing the next chapter of this exciting journey!” says Jenna Richardt, Vice President of Economic Development for E-REP.

