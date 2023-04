HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Black Township Fire and Rescue says there’s been a grain truck hit by a train.

The fire department notes that no one was hurt. Officials say Indian Mounds Road will be closed for a while.

(Courtesy: Black Township Fire & Rescue)

Officials ask for people to avoid the area.