INDIANA (WEHT) – An animal rights group is calling on an animal testing lab in Mt. Vernon to reveal where they get their monkeys.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), says monkeys imported by Inotiv may have been illegally trafficked. PETA says the company’s main supplier of monkeys was criminally charged with conspiring to illegally import the monkeys. Cambodia has suspended monkey transports since the indictments.

PETA is calling on laboratories that got their monkeys from Inotiv to send illegally trafficked monkeys to a sanctuary and pay for their lifetime care.

Inotiv refers to the primates as NHPs, or non-human primates.

A press release from Inotiv says, “The Company strongly condemns any and all unauthorized trading and importation of any endangered species. With respect to legal trading and importation, we believe there is a pressing need to reduce the numbers of animals used in drug discovery and research, and replace them with non-animal alternatives where possible. The Company also recognizes that it will take time to achieve safe methods to do so, and there will still be the need for NHPs in the foreseeable future.”

Statements from both organizations have been released, and can be seen below.

Inotiv:

PETA: