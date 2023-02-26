POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana DNR Law Enforcement is investigating after a deer was shot out of season in Posey County.

According to DNR, the shooting happened Saturday night on Hovey Fish and Wildlife property. Deer hunting season ended at the end of January this year. The season starts back up mid-September and will run through January 2024.

If you have any information on who may be responsible, you’re asked to contact the TIP line at 1-800-TIP-IDNR or District 7 Headquarters at (812) 789-9538.

Several months ago before this incident, a turkey poacher in West Lafayette was handed a lifetime hunting suspension after he was caught several times allegedly breaking hunting laws. He was the first person in the state to ever receive a lifetime suspension.