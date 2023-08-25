HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Illinois man was arrested after authorities say he was traveling through a school zone at 81 MPH in Posey County.

Indiana State Police say Jerome Abernathy, 34, of Crete, IL, nearly collided into the rear of another vehicle after traveling way too fast through the zone. When troopers pulled him over, they say he showed signs of impairment.

Further investigation revealed Abernathy had a BAC of .16%, twice the Indiana legal limit.

Abernathy was booked into the Posey County Jail and charged with Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction, Level 6 Felony and Reckless Driving, Class C Misdemeanor.