POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A 9-month-old infant that passed away earlier this September was laid to rest Tuesday. Her father, however, was not in attendance.

Devin Morrison was arrested and charged with ‘Neglect of a Dependent Causing Death’ after his infant daughter Naiarii Kaczmarek succumbed to her injuries. The judge in Morrison’s case refused to let him attend her funeral.

Before her tragic passing, police say Naiarii was taken to the hospital with head trauma and healing rib fractures. According to authorities, Morrison told police he fell while holding her, but officers don’t think that’s what truly happened.

His first court appearance was Monday, only five days after his arrest in Mt. Vernon. He’s currently booked into the Posey County Jail on no bond.

UP NEXT: Fire destroys home in Posey County