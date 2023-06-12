HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Posey County is one step closer to making their first fully accessible playground a reality after a donation of $110,000 from SABIC.

SABIC is a chemical manufacturing company based in Mount Vernon, IN.

Officials say the donation will count toward the private funding requirement necessary for Avery’s Place to receive grant funding from the Indiana House and Community Development Authority and also count toward the private funding requirement necessary for Mount Vernon to apply for an additional grant from Indiana’s Regional Economic and Acceleration Development Initiative.

Located west of West Elementary School, off of Country Club Road, officials state the playground will anchor the city’s new Phillip H. Hagemann Park.

Officials state the park will have features including smooth surfacing, ramps from top to bottom, transfer stations, specialized seating and handholds, high-back swings, musical elements, lots of shade, educational play panels and more.

Officials state the next steps include ordering the equipment so construction can begin by spring 2024.

A release states the playground is named after Avery Beste, who passed away in 2008 at age 18. Avery lived with a genetic disorder called Partial Trisomy 13, which left her with multiple physical and mental disabilities.

Despite this, it also states Avery’s greatest joy was playing with her peers and being included in everyday activities, which some were difficult due to her being mostly in a wheelchair due to the physical disabilities.

Avery’s parents, Donnie and Maureen, are looking forward to the construction.

“We are so looking forward to the day Avery’s Place can be built,” Maureen stated. “Even though Avery was one of the happiest kids around, it was difficult watching her as her older sister played on playgrounds. No parks around here were accessible, so she always had to sit in her wheelchair and watch. As a parent, it was hard to see her disappointment. This is a big reason we are so passionate about this playground. Avery would be so happy to see all kids playing together and no one has to sit on the sideline and watch.”

Donnie worked at SABIC for 37 years, retiring in 2022.

“I was very pleased when I learned of their generous donation to help with the funding of Avery’s Place,” he said. “I know the committee has been working hard to raise the money and now with the help of SABIC, this playground will be a reality really soon.”

“It is extra special when our company supports an organization that is helping the special needs community, is improving the appeal of the city of Mount Vernon and has ties to one of our co-workers and their daughter,” Niall McConville, SABIC Mount Vernon site director said. “It is like receiving many times the benefit of any single effort or contribution we could give.”