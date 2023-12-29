MOUNT VERNON, In. (WEHT) – Indiana state leaders are offering more than $18 million in grant money for employer-sponsored child care programs. One of the recipients is Warehouse Services, Inc. in Mount Vernon.

The company employs roughly 500 people in the Tri-State. Officials say that they just found out this week and are still determining how to spend the grant money.

“We’ve seen how the lack of real childcare has affected our employees. It’s been something that’s been a stress to them for a long time. It’s difficult to find childcare that’s affordable, that’s accessible, that’s quality,” says chief financial officer Jeff Denning. “We were just completely shocked and really we were excited and grateful for the state for giving us this grant because we believe we’ll be able to use that to really make an impact on our employees.”