HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A domestic disturbance just outside of Mount Vernon ended with one arrested.

According to a press release, on May 12 at 7:51 a.m., deputies with the Posey County Sheriff’s Office responded to call from a complainant, claiming her fiancé was attempting to break into the residence.

The fiancé was identified as John Joseph Murphy, 51, of Mount Vernon. It was later discovered Murphy had a felony warrant for possession of methamphetamine out of Posey County.

Deputies arrived at the residence, spoke with the caller and learned Murphy fled the residence on foot in an unknown direction, just prior to police arrival.

The Posey County Sheriff’s Office K9 arrived to assist. The K9 began to search a nearby field and wooded area where it located Murphy hiding in the woods.

After apprehension, Posey County EMS was notified and treated Murphy’s wound from the K9. Murphy was arrested for the outstanding warrant and transported to the Posey County Jail where he is held with a $100,000 cash only bond.