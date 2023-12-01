HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Mount Vernon, Indiana police take two into custody on drug and neglect charges, when they say a check came back with one having two active warrants.

Officials state at approximately 10:56 a.m., Friday morning, officers conducted an Indiana BMV license plate check on a pickup truck. The check returned with one passenger, Tamicha Hildago, 34, having two active warrants for her arrest.

A traffic stop was conducted and after making contact with the driver, Axel Hildago, 31, officers state a four-year-old was unrestrained in the backseat, and they could allegedly smell marijuana.

Axel allegedly told officers he only had a passport from Guatemala when asked for an operator license when Tamicha allegedly opened the glove box without being told.

Officials state officers immediately noticed the handle of a revolver and commanded Tamicha to not reach for the gun. Both were removed from the truck along with the child plus an infant and placed them in a police vehicle.

Officials say a following search revealed a large quantity of marijuana from under the front seat, and Tamicha allegedly claimed ownership of the gun. A reported background check revealed Tamicha had an extensive criminal history that spans several states. Axel claimed he had a Kentucky operator’s license, but that proved to be false.

Both were transported to the Posey County Jail on multiple charges including possession of marijuana, neglect of a dependent/child and possession of a firearm by a dangerous person. The children were reportedly transported to the Mount Vernon police Department and the Indiana Department of Children’s Services were contacted so relatives could be found.