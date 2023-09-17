HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A felony drug arrest was made in Mount Vernon, Indiana.

Authorities state on September 15, officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign and while on approach, could smell suspected marijuana.

Both occupants exited the vehicle for a search, a juvenile driver and 32-year-old Nicholas Forsee, the passenger.

Police state Forsee started to resist law enforcement by forcefully pulling away from officers. After Forsee was secured, police say a search of his clothing revealed a quantity of suspected marijuana and multiple corner cut baggies containing a white crystalline substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Officers say more marijuana fell from Forsee’s pants while resisting. A further search of the vehicle revealed multiple used drug syringes, more suspected marijuana, a used drug pipe, more corner cut baggies, a scale and aluminum foil with more suspected methamphetamine.

Police say the juvenile driver was released into the custody of parents and was cited for possession of marijuana. Forsee was transported to the Posey County Jail on the following charges: