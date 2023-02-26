MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — The Mount Vernon Police Department is working hard to keep their community safe.

Officers joined alongside deputies with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office for active shooter response training over the weekend.

(Courtesy: Mt. Vernon PD)

“We train in hopes something like this never happens, but we are prepared for anything,” the police department said in social media post.

The photos show the law agencies doing their drills inside a school. On Facebook, the police department gave thanks to the Mount Vernon Fire Department for providing role players.