HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A shooting survivor in Mt. Vernon pleaded with the judge to let the shooter, his wife, get out of jail after she was sentenced for trying to murder him.

Melissa Wade was sentenced 14 years in the Indiana Department of Correction with 6 years executed in prison, 6 years served in community corrections and 2 years served on probation. This comes after accepting a plea deal to avoid a jury trial for felony charges of Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery and Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

Last August, Wade called 911 after she shot her husband point-blank in the chest and accidentally shot herself in the leg. Wade initially told law enforcement officers she didn’t know who tried to kill her husband, but later admitted in an interview that she shot him during an argument.

The affidavit states that a juvenile relative in the home escaped through a bedroom window after seeing the victim, Herbert Wade, lying in a pool of blood. The relative told officers he ran to a nearby motel where he asked adults to call police.

The victim’s wounds were considered life-threatening; however, he was seen recently in court testifying in support of his wife. During sentencing, the judge further ordered that Wade undergo mental health treatment.

The prosecutor’s office tells us they requested Wade be sentenced to more time in prison due to the seriousness of the crime.