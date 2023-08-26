HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Following a two-day jury trial, a Posey County jury found a Mt. Vernon man and habitual offender guilty as charged.

On Friday, August 25, Jason Edward Overton, 49, was found guilty of the following offences:

Operating a Motor Vehicle After Forfeiture of License for Life, Level 5 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony

Unlawful Possession of a Syringe, Level 6 Felony

Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor

Officials state after the guilty verdict, the jury heard evidence in a second phase of the trial and found Overton guilty of being a habitual offender under Indiana law due to his prior felony convictions that include:

Resisting Law Enforcement

Carrying a Handgun Without a License

Operating a Motor Vehicle After Forfeiture of License for Life

Police state Overton was arrested just after midnight on January 20, 2023 by officers with the Mt. Vernon Police Department. Evidence was presented at trial that MVPD officers initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle that Overton was driving because of a false and fictitious license plate. Further investigation revealed Overton did not have a valid driver’s license and was in possession of more than five grams of methamphetamine.

“I certainly commend the jurors for their diligent service in this case,” commented Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers. “Chief Deputy Prosecutor Georgianne Mastison and Officer Levi Hoehn did an outstanding job presenting the evidence. I’m grateful the jury held Mr. Overton – a repeat offender – accountable for his actions. This is a great example of proactive policing by law enforcement that will hopefully lead to the removal of a habitual criminal from our community for a significant amount of time.”

Sentencing is scheduled for October 3, 2023, by Posey County Circuit Court Judge Craig Goedde.