MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – Steven R. Robinson, 50, was sentenced to fifteen years in prison on Thursday after being convicted of dealing drugs in Posey County.

Court documents say Robinson appeared in the Posey Circuit Court, where he pleaded guilty to dealing in methamphetamine and dealing in synthetic marijuana, also known as K2. Court documents say as part of his guilty plea, Robinson admitted to possessing between five and ten grams of methamphetamine, as well as more than 28 grams of synthetic marijuana, with the intent to deliver the drugs.

Police records show that Robinson’s vehicle was stopped by a Mt. Vernon police officer on October 9, 2021 around midnight for driving without his headlights turned on. During the course of the traffic stop, officers say they observed illegal narcotics in plain view inside the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, officers say they located methamphetamine and more than 350 grams of synthetic marijuana. Robinson and a female passenger were arrested and booked in the Posey County Jail.

Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers commented, “This is an example of active policing by law enforcement that led to the removal of a large amount of drugs and a drug dealer from our community. Thanks to the investigative work of the Mt. Vernon Police Department and the Posey County Drug Task Force, my office was provided with an overwhelming amount of evidence that allowed us to hold Mr. Robinson accountable for his actions.”

Court documents say Robinson will be transported to the Indiana Department of Correction to serve his sentence.