HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A Mount Vernon mother is expected to serve over a decade in prison after being convicted of methamphetamine dealing and child neglect in Posey County.

Desiree Lynn Coones, 33, was sentenced to a total of 11 years behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple charges.

Coons was arrested in 2020 during “Operation Aftershock”, an undercover drug operation that ended with 20 total suspect charged for various drug-related offenses.

Investigators tell us Coons was caught on camera selling meth out of her home with her two small children present in the same room.

We’re told officers found three children inside her apartment alone while serving arrest and search warrants. Officers allege that meth and drug paraphernalia were in an area that was within access to the children.

Officials say in addition to her total sentence of 11 years in prison, Coons was ordered to take part in the Recovery While Incarcerated Program.

“We must demand more accountability for drug dealers,” says Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers. “Ms. Coons made the choice to sell methamphetamine in Posey County, subjecting her young children to serious and dangerous criminal activity in their own home – and that choice should have harsh consequences.”

Coons pleaded guilty to Dealing in Methamphetamine, Neglect of a Dependent, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of Methamphetamine, Neglect of a Dependent and Possession of Paraphernalia.