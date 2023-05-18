HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Mount Vernon Police Department will soon be upgrading their patrol vehicles thanks to a grant from the Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

Officers say Marathon awarded the police department nearly $3,500 through the First Responder Grant program.

“The Marathon Petroleum Corporation provides funding, equipment and support to first responders, government agencies and community-based organizations to increase the overall safety of the communities where they operate,” says Police Chief Andrew Rush in a press release.

We’re told grants are usually given to organizations and projects that help communities better prepare for, mitigate the risks of and respond to disasters, hazards and emergencies.

According to officials, the Mount Vernon Police Department will use the money provided in this grant to buy two rugged laptop computers for its patrol vehicles.