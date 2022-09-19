MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — A Mt. Vernon Police Department officer was arrested Monday after authorities said he crashed his squad car while responding to a call.

Sgt. Todd Ringle said Officer Mike Collins was working an off-duty job the night of August 26 when he responded to an incident. We’re told Collins crashed into another patrol vehicle at the scene.

Sgt. Ringle said Collins was under the influence during the crash. Officer Mike Collins was booked into the Posey County Jail in connection to the crash.

This is a developing story. We’re working on getting more information to keep you updated on-air and online.

