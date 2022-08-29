MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — A Mt. Vernon woman is facing several felony charges after police accuse her of opening fire on her husband last week.

Indiana State Police alleges Melissa Wade shot her husband in the chest with a handgun, then accidentally shot herself in the leg. Detectives believe an argument in their home led to the shooting Friday night.

According to a police report, a juvenile relative was in the house during the incident, but was uninjured. Both Melissa and her husband were taken to the hospital, where she has since been released. Police say her husband, Herbert Wade, is still being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Melissa Wade, 48, of Mt. Vernon was booked into the Posey County Jail on charges of:

Attempted Murder, Level 1 Felony

Aggravated Battery, Level 3 Felony

Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Level 5 Felony

