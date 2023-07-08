HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Posey County Sheriff’s Office officials have released the names involved in a fatal construction zone accident that occurred in Wadesville Friday.

Officials have disclosed Jerry Williamson, 54, of Evansville was the driver of the dump truck that allegedly backed over Sherry Gentry, 52, of Holland Indiana. Officials state Gentry was a flagger.

Officials attempted to save Gentry, but she died from her injuries.

Williamson was taken to Deaconess Hospital for investigative purposes, and the incident remains under investigation with assistance from the Indiana State Police.