POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Posey County Sheriff has revealed new details and the names of the victims killed in a fatal accident late Tuesday night.

Sheriff Tom Latham confirms the passing of Christopher M. Wagner and Justus Avery Ricketts in the crash. We’re told Daniel L. Powell survived the crash, but had to be taken to the hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

After inspecting evidence from the scene and talking with a witness, investigators revealed what they think might have happened. Officials believe the pickup truck was speeding north on West Franklin Road when it rounded a curve, exited the roadway and struck a tree.

Deputies tell us Wagner was ejected out of the vehicle and Powell was partially ejected. Officials say Ricketts was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated out.

The Posey County Sheriff’s Office says there is an active investigation into the accident and have called in the Indiana State Police to help investigate.