HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A water rescue resulted in both a girl and her dog being saved.

Black Township, New Harmony and Griffin fire departments were dispatched to water rescue close to New Harmony State park boat ramp. Officials say the report involved a girl and a dog that fell into the river. Black Township says she was down the river bank holding onto a tree branch and her dog.

Officials say she was rescued with a Black Township boat with the help of the other agencies.