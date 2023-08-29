HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A traffic stop for no valid license and a tossed substance leads to two arrests for the Mt. Vernon, Indiana Police Department.

On August 27, at about 1:40 a.m., officers observed a vehicle on East 4th Street driven by a female who was known not to have a valid license.

When officers pulled behind the vehicle, police say an officer observed a white object being thrown out of the passenger side window and go past the cruiser.

After initiating a traffic stop, the driver, Amanda Fairchild advised she had an ID card and not a license. When asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, Fairchild claimed, “There might be like weed or like weed paraphernalia in the car.”

Police say officers observed suspected used drug baggies in the back floorboard. A search revealed a used snorting straw with suspected methamphetamine residue on it, used (drug) corner baggies, suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Police also say officers located white crystalline substances (later testing positive for methamphetamine) all over the interior of the car including the center console, floorboard, passenger seat and the passenger side door.

Officials state the passenger, Justin Springer, denied throwing anything out of the passenger window.

Both Springer and Fairchild were arrested and taken to the Posey County Jail.

Springer was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony

Fairchild was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony, Possession of Marijuana, Level B Misdemeanor and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Level C Misdemeanor.