HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Dr. Michael Galvin, who recently served as Superintendent at The Metropolitan School District of North Posey County, has been named Senior Director of Operations (SDO) for Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana, effective October 2.
A news release says Galvin will oversee the organization’s operational functions, including finance, development, marketing, business processes, Junior Achievement programs and innovation. Officials say he will support and manage the five-member leadership team.
Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana says Galvin has 30 years of experience in education serving as a teacher, principal, university professor, and superintendent. His past leadership accomplishments include: Executive Board Member of the Indiana Association of School Principals, Indiana Association of School Principals’ District Eleven President, and Member of Indiana Association of School Business Officials.
The Board of Trustees of MSD of North Posey released a statement:
Dr. Michael Galvin, Superintendent of The Metropolitan School District of North Posey County has announced his retirement effective Friday, September 29, 2023. Dr. Galvin is saddened and excited to announce that after thirty years of service to children, he will be retiring and accepting a new position as the Senior Director of Operations with Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana. Dr. Galvin shared that “I have been blessed to serve the students of North Posey over the past four years with an awesome Central Office staff, administration, staff, students, and community. I am proud of what our team has accomplished over the past four years, and I am leaving the district in a great position to continue to build upon our heritage of excellence!
Great things are happening at North Posey, and I have been blessed to be a part of this family. Once a Viking, always a Viking!”
The School Board extends their appreciation to Dr. Galvin for his service to the staff and students of North Posey. The School Board will select an interim Superintendent and begin the process to find the next Superintendent of the Metropolitan School District of North Posey.