HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Dr. Michael Galvin, who recently served as Superintendent at The Metropolitan School District of North Posey County, has been named Senior Director of Operations (SDO) for Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana, effective October 2.

A news release says Galvin will oversee the organization’s operational functions, including finance, development, marketing, business processes, Junior Achievement programs and innovation. Officials say he will support and manage the five-member leadership team.

Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana says Galvin has 30 years of experience in education serving as a teacher, principal, university professor, and superintendent. His past leadership accomplishments include: Executive Board Member of the Indiana Association of School Principals, Indiana Association of School Principals’ District Eleven President, and Member of Indiana Association of School Business Officials.

The Board of Trustees of MSD of North Posey released a statement: