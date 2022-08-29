POSEYVILLE., Ind. — Officials with North Posey High School say students will not be in-person Tuesday, August 30. Posey Co. Superintendent Michael Galvin says the school will have an eLearning day because of air-conditioning issues.

North Posey High School released this statement through social media for students, staff and parents Monday afternoon:

“ TOMORROW IS DIFFERENT FROM ANY PAST ELEARNING DAY

North Posey High School will be going synchronous for tomorrow’s instruction. Due to no air conditioning, students will not be in the building for instruction. This is different than the ELearning we have done in the past. Teachers will be going live for each classes’ instruction. Teachers will be taking attendance when they go live each class period. Students must be checking their emails from each of their teachers along with an administration email from Mr. Fisher later tonight or early tomorrow morning. School will begin at 8:25 AM live with your 1st period class, so students need to be logged on with camera on ready to learn at 8:25 AM.

Picture day has been rescheduled for Thursday, September 22.

Please share this information with high school students and parents.”

Superintendent Galvin says that all other schools will be in session Tuesday.

