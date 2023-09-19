HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Mount Vernon, Indiana police officer was allegedly spit on and grabbed while attempting to arrest an engaged couple.

According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, a detective went to a residence in the 1200 block of East 3rd Street to investigate allegations of a firearm being fired into the ceiling with children present.

An investigation confirmed the allegations, and police state marijuana was located throughout the home.

When officers went to arrest Felicia Enlow, 34, and Jack Anderson, 34, for possession of marijuana, police say both began to resist with Anderson violently enough where all fell to the ground.

That is when Anderson allegedly tried to grab and spit in the face of officers. Police also say Anderson had to be tased.

Both were transported to the Posey County Jail.