HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Emergency crews were called to a missing person in a kayak on the Wabash River at New Harmony State Park Saturday evening.

This story has a happy conclusion as the Black Township Fire Department announced on Facebook the rescue was a success.

Officials stated the missing person was found after a couple of hours and brought back to the boat ramp safe and with no injuries.

Officials concluded the search had three rescue boats, one hovercraft, one drone and approximately 25 rescuers.